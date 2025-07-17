Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark raised Dye & Durham from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.71.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$7.85 and a 12-month high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.61.

In other Dye & Durham news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj acquired 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,974.16. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.29, for a total value of C$3,599,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 247,681 shares of company stock worth $2,428,784. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

