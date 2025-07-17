JMP Securities Analysts Give Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) a $25.00 Price Target

JMP Securities set a $25.00 target price on Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Slide Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of SLDE opened at $18.90 on Monday. Slide Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In related news, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $5,667,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,031,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,114,299.65. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $490,568.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,507.45. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Slide Insurance stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

