National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:ATR Q4 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
About SNC-Lavalin Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Trading Halts Explained
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.