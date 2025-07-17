Organogenesis’ (ORGO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s current price.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

In related news, insider Lori Freedman purchased 142,379 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $414,322.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 837,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,941.67. The trade was a 20.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 252,264 shares of company stock worth $725,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Articles

