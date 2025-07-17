FY2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Lifted by Analyst

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 109.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

NASDAQ APLD opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 6.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after purchasing an additional 730,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,665,335 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $22,680,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,528,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 831,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

