Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock worth $118,824. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,519 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after purchasing an additional 965,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

