Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.73 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWK

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.