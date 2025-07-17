Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BA opened at $229.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $233.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.