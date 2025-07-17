6,800 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

