Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,180,000 after acquiring an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $932,008,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,446,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.