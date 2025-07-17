Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE AMP opened at $524.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

