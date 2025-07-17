SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,222 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tapestry by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,307 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Argus boosted their price target on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE TPR opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

