What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for LHX Q2 Earnings?

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

NYSE:LHX opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.76.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

