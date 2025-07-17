What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TKO Group Q3 Earnings?

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $182.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $1,684,482.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 201,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,638.40. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $82,056,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

