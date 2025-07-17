What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TKO Group Q3 Earnings?

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $182.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $1,684,482.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 201,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,638.40. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $82,056,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

