National Bank Financial Estimates Centerra Gold Q2 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 836,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

