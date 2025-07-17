GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $6.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.76 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

