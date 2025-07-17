Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

