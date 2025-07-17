Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$312.55

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$314.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$336.00 to C$341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IFC

Insider Activity

Intact Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total value of C$4,037,064.53. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$303.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$306.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$288.64. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$236.68 and a 1 year high of C$317.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.