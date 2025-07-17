4,933 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

