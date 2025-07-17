SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

