Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

