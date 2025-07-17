Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $3,711,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of BN stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

