Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $104,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

