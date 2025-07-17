Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 328,648 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,648 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.80% of Columbia Banking System worth $146,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $22,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 428,776 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.