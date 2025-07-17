Financial Comparison: First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) and Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Centene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centene and First Physicians Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 1 11 6 0 2.28 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Centene currently has a consensus price target of $58.63, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. Given Centene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centene is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

This table compares Centene and First Physicians Capital Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $163.07 billion 0.09 $3.31 billion $6.71 4.53 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than First Physicians Capital Group.

Volatility and Risk

Centene has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -12.47, suggesting that its share price is 1,347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centene and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 2.04% 14.56% 4.75% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centene beats First Physicians Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support. This segment also provides healthcare products. The Medicare segment offers special needs and medicare supplement, and prescription drug plans. The Commercial segment provides health insurance marketplace product for individual, small, and large group commercials. It also operates clinical healthcare and pharmacies, as well as offers dental and speech therapy services. In addition, the company engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. It provides services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About First Physicians Capital Group

Avem Health Partners, Inc. provides financial, technology, management, and capital solutions to hospitals in rural markets. Its services benefit residents and their physicians, as well as help to sustain and preserve the quality of healthcare services in these communities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

