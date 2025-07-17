Dakota Wealth Management Has $574,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $314.58 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.75. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

