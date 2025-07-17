Financial Survey: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) versus XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR)

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and Black Stone Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPLR Infrastructure $1.23 billion 0.68 -$23.00 million ($1.90) -4.68 Black Stone Minerals $433.70 million 6.26 $271.33 million $0.92 13.98

Analyst Ratings

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPLR Infrastructure. XPLR Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XPLR Infrastructure and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPLR Infrastructure 2 10 2 0 2.00 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00

XPLR Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 88.42%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given XPLR Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPLR Infrastructure is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPLR Infrastructure -14.10% 1.64% 1.03% Black Stone Minerals 55.74% 32.76% 22.26%

Volatility and Risk

XPLR Infrastructure has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats XPLR Infrastructure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPLR Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.