Signaturefd LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in HubSpot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at $287,158,951.52. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,178 shares of company stock worth $6,720,521. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $541.15 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,202.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.