Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on July 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in NVIDIA stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE – FIELDS LAW FIRM 2, LLC” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 6/30/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $173.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.