Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

