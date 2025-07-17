Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

