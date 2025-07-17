Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,430 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 140.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $505.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.90. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

