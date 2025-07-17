Promising Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – July 15th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Ouster, TechnipFMC, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, develop, manufacture and sell robotic systems and automation technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics and AI-driven solutions across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,431,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,236,717. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $172.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.84. 1,987,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,666. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

NYSE:OUST traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,145. Ouster has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Shares of PRCT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,524. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60.

