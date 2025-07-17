Contrasting Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) & AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) and AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and AGCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A AGCO -5.40% 10.60% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indoor Harvest and AGCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 0.00 AGCO 1 7 3 0 2.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AGCO has a consensus price target of $106.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given AGCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AGCO is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

78.8% of AGCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of AGCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indoor Harvest and AGCO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A AGCO $11.66 billion 0.69 -$424.80 million ($7.80) -13.75

Indoor Harvest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGCO.

Risk & Volatility

Indoor Harvest has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGCO has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGCO beats Indoor Harvest on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses. The company also provides grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems; seed-processing systems; swine and poultry feed storage and delivery; ventilation and watering systems; and egg production systems and broiler production equipment. In addition, it offers round and rectangular balers, loader wagons, self-propelled windrowers, forage harvesters, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, the company provides implements, including disc harrows leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators that prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills for small grain seeding; planters and other planting equipment; and loaders. Additionally, it offers combines for harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice; and application equipment, such as self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles, and related equipment for liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, and for after crops emerge from the ground, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. The company markets its products under the Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, Precision Planting, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

