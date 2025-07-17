Nextracker’s (NXT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $61.83 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,460.90. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,216 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the president owned 419,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,297,335. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 20.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Nextracker by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

