TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.5%

TechnipFMC stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

