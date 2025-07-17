Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 947.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 182.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.