Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) EVP Deborah Pfeiffer Sells 35,000 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.0%

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $131,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

