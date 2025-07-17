Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $146.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $140.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $142.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

