Carrier Global’s (CARR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.