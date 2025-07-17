Chandler Robinson Sells 16,800 Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Chandler Robinson sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,880. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.01. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $54.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

