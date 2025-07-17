Insider Buying: True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cronin bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$198,000.00 ($129,411.76).
Paul Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Paul Cronin bought 300,000 shares of True North Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$20.00 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of A$6,000,000.00 ($3,921,568.63).
- On Thursday, April 24th, Paul Cronin acquired 425,567 shares of True North Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$100,008.25 ($65,364.87).
True North Copper Price Performance
True North Copper Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than True North Copper
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for True North Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.