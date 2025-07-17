Insider Buying: True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cronin bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$198,000.00 ($129,411.76).

Paul Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Paul Cronin bought 300,000 shares of True North Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$20.00 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of A$6,000,000.00 ($3,921,568.63).

On Thursday, April 24th, Paul Cronin acquired 425,567 shares of True North Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$100,008.25 ($65,364.87).

True North Copper Company Profile

True North Copper Limited engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cloncurry project located near Cloncurry, Central Queensland; and Mount Oxide project situated on the north of Mt Isa, Central Queensland, as well as the Bundarra project located in Central Queensland.

