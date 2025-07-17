Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Director Kim R. Tsuchimoto Sells 8,904 Shares

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) Director Kim R. Tsuchimoto sold 8,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $356,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,440. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $251.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,861,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,247,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

