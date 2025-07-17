Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) CEO Andrew A. Main Sells 14,440 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew A. Main sold 14,440 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $262,952.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,046.23. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of BKKT stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $297.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

About Bakkt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 2,231.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

