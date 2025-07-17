Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CUZ opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 579.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

