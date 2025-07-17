Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for FDS Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $17.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.05. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.43 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDS. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

NYSE FDS opened at $436.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.39 and a 200-day moving average of $446.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

