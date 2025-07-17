Insider Selling: Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 14,952 Shares of Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Report on INCY

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,997,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,868,000 after purchasing an additional 417,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Incyte by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,637,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,279,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.