What is William Blair’s Estimate for Biogen Q3 Earnings?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.07 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $18.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $128.46 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $236.48. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

