FY2025 EPS Estimates for OR Royalties Increased by Analyst

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

OR stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. OR Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OR Royalties by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

