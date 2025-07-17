Raymond James Financial Predicts Propel FY2025 Earnings

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Propel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

PRL has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Propel has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

TSE PRL opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. Propel has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Krauklis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Director Clive Kinross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $188,470.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,493 shares of company stock worth $4,085,590. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Propel’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

